First Alert: Stormy morning, scattered afternoon showers

(KFVS) - Storms with heavy rain and strong wind gusts will push through the Heartland this morning.
Damaging winds and flash flooding are the main threats.
A flash flood watch has been issued for the Heartland through this morning.
Scattered showers, from time to time, will be possible this afternoon if there is enough energy in the atmosphere.
There is a slight chance for a few storms. The main threat would be hail and strong winds.
Highs this afternoon will be cooler, mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
As clouds push out of the Heartland late tonight, temps will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday and into the start of the weekend is looking dry and sunny with highs back into the low to mid 70s.
Storms chances creep back into the forecast on Sunday into early next week.
