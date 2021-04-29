Filly named Breonna victorious at Churchill Downs on Thurby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourteen months after the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, a filly bearing the 26-year-old’s name raced her way to a victory at Churchill Downs two days before the Kentucky Derby.
The horse is owned by the lawyer of Taylor’s family, Sam Aguiar, who watched Breonna win while in the company of Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, at his office.
Breonna beat out five other horses in a race on a rainy Thurby, an event that saw spectators after a year of no fans due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. She won by three lengths, Aguiar told WAVE 3 News.
The attorney said naming the horse after Taylor was his wife’s idea. He said she took what happened to Taylor to heart.
“The horse is resilient and beautiful,” Aguiar said.
Janelle Aguiar also confirmed the horse’s win on Facebook.
“Any time we win a horse race is exciting... But it takes it to a new level when you name your horse Breonna in honor of #BreonnaTaylor, the horse wins at Churchill Downs on Derby week, and you hear so many people #SayHerName,” Janelle Aguiar wrote.
Aguiar said this was not Breonna’s first race or win, but it could be the most exciting one. The couple owns about 20 horses, but Aguiar said Breonna is will always be a very special one.
Taylor was an emergency room technician who was shot and killed during a police raid at her apartment in west Louisville in March 2020.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot once at officers after they entered her apartment to serve a drug warrant. Walker claimed he believed they were home intruders, and Taylor was killed in the subsequent shootout; her boyfriend was not injured.
