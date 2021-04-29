Events in downtown Cape Girardeau to bring more traffic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau will be busy this weekend, especially on Saturday, April 29.
That’s day of the Muddy River Marathon and the Cape Riverfront Market.
“We will literally have thousands of people downtown,” said Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape.
She said with thousands of people in the downtown, finding parking will be a challenge.
“There is plenty of parking available, but you may have to look for it,” she said. “You may have to do a little walking.”
The only parking lot that will be closed is located at South Main and Independence, also known as the Hutson’s lot.
“If you are driving in the downtown area, please be mindful that we do have the farmers market and we do have a major marathon here in Cape for the first time,” said Haynes.
Cape Girardeau Police Officer Brad Smith said there are still some spots in the downtown area that are under construction, and drivers should be mindful of runners and pedestrian traffic.
“If you see a barricade or if you see one of our temporary, cardboard ‘no parking by order of police’ or a fixed ‘no parking’ sign, your vehicle is subject to being towed,” Haynes said.
Officer Smith said if your vehicle is towed, you will need to go to the police department first to get a copy of the tow sheet before your vehicle will be released to you.
“All of the other parking lots will be open for public parking, the only street that will be closed will be Spanish between Independence and Merriwether for the farmers market,” said Haynes.
The lack of parking is a sign that we are close to returning to normal.
“I think all of us are ready to return to some sense of normalcy after the kind of year that we have had, so we are absolutely thrilled to be seeing all of these people that will be in our downtown community,” Haynes said.
