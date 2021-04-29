Child safe after being abducted inside SUV stolen from Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a 4-year-old girl is safe after being abducted inside an SUV stolen from a gas station near Poplar and Tillman.
Police say the child and the vehicle were found in the area of Oakdale and Avery. The suspect is still at large.
Officers were called to a Shell gas station around 1:30 p.m. where a customer said their keys were in the vehicle with a 4-year-old girl when the SUV was stolen by an unknown male.
Police say a black Dodge Challenge was following the stolen SUV as it left the gas station.
Police say the suspect is a Black male in his early 20s wearing a black beanie and long-sleeve white shirt.
Police released surveillance images of the Rogue and the Challenger in the gas station parking lot.
