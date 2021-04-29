Carbondale man arrested in connection to residential burglary

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a residential burglary.
Terry L. Jones, 28, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of residential burglary and criminal trespass to property.
According to police, they responded to the 600 block of North Allyn around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 for a report of a residential burglary in progress.
Officers said they identified the suspect as Jones.
He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.