Businesses impacted by Spanish St. construction project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve driven through downtown Cape Girardeau, you know it’s can be a bit of a process to navigate due to a major construction project underway.
You might feel like you’re going through a maze once you get to Spanish St. or Independence Street.
For shops right in the heart of the construction, they are trying to find ways to manage.
“It gets rather loud,” said Robbie Britt, owner, Red Banner Coffee Shop.
But, this isn’t holding the folks at Red Banner back.
“Besides saws going, gavel being dumped, it’s manageable,” said Britt.
For the customers, things have been a little tricky.
“They have seemingly, some days have risked life and limbs jumping over holes or whatever,” said Britt
So, owners Robbie and Katie Britt are having a little fun with the obstacles on social media.
“I think the best way that we’ve tried to adapt to the situation is just assess basically best point of entry for the customer,” he said.
And just a couple doors down at, Prospect Vintage, where it’s not as loud, owner Riley Gockel said business has slowed down a lot.
“I usually get a ton of new people that are kind of walking and enjoying downtown and they are like I never even knew this shop was here. So, I haven’t gotten any of that since this has been going on,” he said.
While customers can still get to his shop through Independence St., Gockel said for a while shoppers didn’t know if they could drive through or not.
“I kept trying to tell everybody to come down Independence, but they’d see the detour signs. Finally, they got a customer’s welcome to shop so that was helpful,” he said.
Even with the decrease in foot traffic, Gockel believes the new road improvements are worth the wait.
“It’s going to look nice, so it’s worth the little month delay,” he said.
The wait will soon be over.
The Spanish/Independence intersection is expected to open this weekend, in time for the Muddy River Marathon and the Farmers Market.
