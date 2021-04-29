Billions of cicadas expected this spring

(CBS) - This spring, residents in 15 eastern and central U.S. states won’t be able to miss the mass emergence of billion of cicadas.
They come out of the ground when it reaches a certain temperature; and now, there’s an app for tracking them.
After being underground for 17 years, these cicadas are popping up.
“If you look out your window in the early evening, you’re going to see literally hundreds of cicada nymphs coming out of holes in the ground,” said Gene Kritsky, biologist and dean of Natural and Behavioral Sciences at Mt. St. Joseph University.
They’ll stay above ground for five to six weeks before blanketing lawns with their littered shells. There’s also the noise.
Kritsky said he’s measured their mating calls at nearly 100 decibels.
“It just doesn’t stop,” he said. “It’s like what happens if you go to a rock concert, and you walk out and you still hear the vibrations.”
Brood X will appear in 15 states, impacting some 35 million people.
With Kritsky’s app, “Cicada Safari,” they can take a picture of the cicadas where it will be posted on a live map after approval. People can then follow the brood when it starts in northern Georgia and moves north.
While cicadas can be a nuisance, they don’t sting or bite and aren’t venomous.
Kritsky; however, recommended waiting to plant new trees after the cicadas are gone.
And until they’re gone, wedding planners have learned to adjust.
“Maybe investing in a tent and then talking to your DJ,” said Jessica Doan, wedding planner. “You want to make sure you can drown out the noise.”
In fact, Kritsky said cicadas and weddings have something in common.
“Periodical cicadas are the bugs of history,” he said. “They’re like markers in life events. You’ll remember it the first time you experience one.”
Even if you’re a city dweller, you won’t escape the cicadas.
Brood X is also expected to emerge this time in urban areas where conditions are favorable.
