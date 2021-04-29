McCracken County man arrested on animal cruelty charges.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Wednesday evening, a McCracken County man was arrested on animal cruelty charges. David Howery was reported to the Sheriffs department for possibly boarding a large number of animals and neglecting them.
The property is located at the 200 block of Broyles Avenue in McCracken County where more than 70 dogs, 26 goats, 12 chickens, along with other animals including pigs and turtles have been recovered because they were in danger.
“We saw that there were way to many animals on the property. Some needed immediate vet care. So, we called some rescues in and took action,” said Animal Control Director James Holler
Holler said they worked through Wednesday to recover the majority of the animals and returned to the home on Thursday to get the rest.
“A lot will be going to Louisville to be vetted, and anywhere that we can get them in housed. Whereas an individual, they can be taken care of one on one,” stated Holler.
He said that the animals will not leave the area until they are sure they don’t belong to someone else. “We have scanned some that have had chips, none of them so far have been stolen. We’ve had a lot of people send in photos and we’ve checked. No stolen animals were located yet.”
James Houchins, Guardians of Rescue employee, said his organization got called in on short notice to assist in the removal of the animals. “A phone call came in describing the situation, describing the case. How horrific the situation was. That there were animals in need of immediate medical attention. Immediately we sprang into action.”
He said it’s cases like this that take a toll on pet lovers. “The dogs have been here so long they just have a defeated spirit. They’ve given up. They’ve given up hope, they’ve given up that they’re going to make it out of here.”
But he said he’s seen a positive change in the animal’s behavior. “Now they’re happy, their wanting attention, their wanting attention.”
Currently McCracken County Animal Control is on the scene, continuing to gather animals that have been left behind and take them over to the old gymnasium at the Hendron, where they are being temporarily housed.
