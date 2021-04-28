What you need to know April 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 28.
Scattered rain and a few storms are possible this morning.
Widespread storms this afternoon and early evening could be strong to severe.
Hail, damaging winds and very heavy rainfall will be the primary threats.
The Heartland could see 2-4 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts in storms.
This may lead to flash flooding and low lying flooding.
A flash flood watch has been issued Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Afternoon highs will range from the lower 70s north to the lower 80s south.
Showers, with a few storms, will continue again on Thursday.
Friday and into the start of the weekend is looking dry and sunny with highs back into the mid 70s.
Late Sunday into early next week storm chances creep back into the forecast.
- An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf.
- President Biden will call for free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children, a $200 billion investment to be rolled out as part of his sweeping American Families Plan being unveiled Wednesday in an address to Congress.
- A Missouri House committee unanimously endorses a proposal to increase the state’s gasoline tax.
- Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.
- President Biden signed an executive order Tuesday to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, providing a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.
- Under new guidance from the CDC, individuals who are fully vaccinated from the coronavirus no longer have to wear masks outdoors.
- A new ordinance in Cape Girardeau will require alarm owners to register with the city and pay fees for false alarms.
- Southeast Missouri State University’s hospitality management program has cooked up a new, limited-edition Green Hawk Sauce.
- The construction of a new inland port in Cairo is expected to bring more than 500 jobs to southern Illinois.
- Gas stations might be running out of gas this summer due to a shortage of truck drivers.
- The reward set for information in an ongoing investigation involving a Mississippi dog that was set on fire has increased to $10,200.
- A lawsuit has been filed against police in Colorado after a 73-year-old woman with dementia was injured while being arrested.
