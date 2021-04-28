Truck driver shortage leaves companies finding different ways to recruit drivers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the pandemic, the truck driving industry is having a hard time keeping up with the demand due to the shortage of drivers.
Ann Bauza, facilities manager at MTC Truck Driver Training, said the truck driver shortage will last for a long time.
“The pandemic has definitely made it more of a tight issue because a lot of the truck driving schools around the nation had to shut down,” said Bauza.
As those schools reopen, Bauza said they are training the next generation of drivers.
“Individuals who are retiring from the industry, the biggest pool of drivers in the industry are the Baby Boomers who are getting up there and they’re retiring. So, we have to replace the individuals retiring from the industry as well, so we have a lot of catching up to do,” Bauza said.
Trucking companies are finding other ways to recruit new drivers into the industry.
“Companies are increasing their pay, increasing bonuses,” said Bauza.
People who are interested in the trucking industry must have a valid driver’s license and complete the required commercial driving training course.
“Our training program is a three-week training program, so they will do classroom training and the two-thirds of their training is hands-on,” Bauza said.
Just this week, the National Tank Truck Carriers said up to 25 percent of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.
“We wouldn’t have had anything without our drivers that are out there delivering our freight for us delivering our goods, so that kind of put them in the spotlight to realize how important drivers are,” said Bauza.
