36th annual Kow Pasture Klassic to be held May 1

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 36th annual Kow Pasture Klassic will be held on Saturday, May 1.
The Kow Pasture Klassic is a unique golf game.
The “tees” are beer cans, the “balls” are tennis balls and the “clubs” are whatever participants want to use.
The event will be held at Schindler’s Tavern in Benton from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The posting of colors will take place at 12 p.m. and the auction will be at 3 p.m.
The entry fee is $100 for a team of four.
Proceeds will benefit Missouri Veteran’s Home and Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.
Call 573-545-3709 or 573-243-3931 for more information.
