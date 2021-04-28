Storms will be possible tonight. More scattered showers tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing scattered showers and storms moving across the area. The greatest severe weather threat has moved out of the area but there could still be a strong storm or two. Any additional rain will add to the flooding threat and a flash flood watch has been issued for most of the area through tomorrow. For this evening we will continue to see scattered showers and a possible storm. lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.