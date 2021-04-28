Storms and Heavy Rain Take Over Today

Cloudy skies dominate the early morning hours. Heading further into the morning, scattered rain and a few storms could move in. Activity in the early morning does not appear to stay strong. However, widespread storms by this afternoon and early evening could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds being the primary threats. There is a small chance of some rotation in a few storms that we will monitor for later today. Heavy rain will be a larger concern even if you don’t see severe weather. We could see 2-4″ of rain with isolated higher amounts in storms. This may lead to flash flooding and low lying flooding which is why there is a flash flood watch issued Wednesday night into early Thursday. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s.