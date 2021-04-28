Southeast Mo. State’s Denim Day raises awareness of sexual assault

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Denim Day raised awareness and supported victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
“So, by doing events like this, we’re hoping to spread awareness that people have a community that is supporting them; and hopefully, they’ll come forward and use organizations like Iota Chi and RASA to help support them,” said Adelia Hancock, president of Redhawks Against Sexual Assault.
They took a stand against sexual assault by wearing jeans and painting denim squares that will be sewn into a quilt for display.
A group photo was taken to show support for survivors.
They also had a wreath they put ribbons on to help bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
They want people to know they are there for them and that the university has resources to help.
“And our organization that we do is we have education, prevention and advocacy. That’s one of our goals this year, and those are the three organizations we have: Iota Chi, Redhawks Against Sexual Assault and Redhawks Rising,” said Kate Appleman, president of Iota Chi.
A Unity Walk at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 will be held to show support for victims on campus. It will start at Kent Library and end at Parker Field.
A picnic and games will follow, along with more information about campus resources.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.