Sikeston Jaycees create scholarship at Three Rivers College for students on rodeo team

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Jaycees have created an endowed scholarship with the Three Rivers Endowment Trust.
Scholarship funds will be awarded annually to a member of the TRC Rodeo Team.
“We love rodeo and want to help advance the sport,” said Ethan Vazquez, who served as the 2020 Jaycee Club president. “We are all proud to endow this scholarship as another part of our partnership with the Three Rivers College Rodeo team.”
The endowed scholarship fund will only award the interest earned from the fund, allowing perpetual funding for the scholarships.
The Jaycees made their initial $5,000 installment for the fund last year.
“On behalf of Three Rivers College and the Endowment Trust, we are honored that the Jaycees have chosen to invest in our students for the long-term,” said Michelle Reynolds, Director of Development and Executive Director of the Endowment Trust. “This will make a difference in the lives of many students.”
