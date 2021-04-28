Sikeston career fair includes signings for students entering workforce out of high school

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston High School hosted a career fair Wednesday morning for area high school students.
Unique to this career fair, they held signings for students who will be entering the workforce straight out of high school.
Workforce Development Work Experience and the Youth Registered Apprenticeship Program both helped students sign with employers in their chosen careers.
The Youth Registered Apprenticeship Program is recognized as a partner with the Department of Labor.
It’s offered through the Sikeston Career and Technology Center so that students can start working on their apprentice hours while still in high school.
One student who signed on Wednesday was Weston Henry from Bernie High School.
For the past year he has been coming to Sikeston CTC in the afternoons to work on his apprenticeship in place of going to a tech school after graduation.
Wednesday’s signing for him was a formality, but also something he considered special.
“It means a lot to me, because I am able to show people that somebody my age can actually do that. It’s possible to get a job at 17 years old and actually go to work if you know the right people,” Henry said. “Instead of going to trade school, it’s an internship program. I go to CTS whenever I get out of school. I go to work instead of going to trade school.”
Henry is working on building his skills as a welder.
He said this program helped him to figure out what he wanted to do with his future, so even if you don’t know what you want to do, or have any prior skills, it’s a good program to get into.
“It teaches people to work with their hands that don’t always know what to do. It’s more than just welding, it’s a bunch of other things. It can work people’s interests,” Henry said. “If people think that they’re not good enough to do something or if they don’t think they can physically do it because there are other people who are good at it, if they just keep working at it, they can get their goals.”
The apprenticeship program is a 2,000-hour apprenticeship that will take the place of trade school and put students straight into a career that they ae striving for.
