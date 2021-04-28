S7HD goes mobile with COVID-19 vaccinations

GOREVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is helping people get their COVID-19 vaccinations across southern Illinois.
On Wednesday, they visited Johnson County where they helped people vaccinate in Ozark and Goreville.
We caught up with Southern Seven Health Department Community Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine at the First Baptist Church in Goreville where she said it’s important to get their COVID vaccine.
“Only about 25 percent has been vaccinated in the Southern Seven region at this time,” Rhine said. “So by being able to go out into some of the outlining communities, the communities that might not be having the regular vaccine clinics, we’re able to reach a greater number of people.”
Rhine said often times people are hesitant to come to a larger vaccine clinic.
“By being able to come to the vaccine mobile clinic, they’re able to have a little more one-on-one with the clinician and then the recovery time is done in their vehicle,” Rhine said. “So they can have a little more of a personal experience with them in a situation where they might feel more comfortable.”
The next stops on their agenda are in Union County on Thursday where they will be at Alto Pass and Cobden.
For more information about the vaccine or where they will be next, you can find that on their website here or on their Facebook page.
