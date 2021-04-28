Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 PM

Strong showers and thunderstorms will track northeast across much of the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Isolated damaging wind and quick spin up tornadoes possible. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Along with the severe thunderstorm watch, there is a flash flood watch to that runs through Thursday evening. Much of the Heartland could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible. More rounds of showers and thunderstorm possible overnight into Thursday. Lows tonight will only drop into the 60s. Drier weather returns for Friday and Saturday.