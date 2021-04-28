Sen. Blunt introduces resolution to honor Holocaust hero

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - On Wednesday, April 28, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Bob Casey (Pa.) introduced a resolution honoring Carl Lutz, a Swiss diplomat who saved more than 50,000 people from deportation to concentration camps during the Holocaust.
While working in Nazi-occupied Hungary, Lutz obtained permission from Nazi leadership to issue 8,000 letters of diplomatic protection.
Anyone holding these protective papers was considered to be under Swiss protection and exempt from deportation.
Instead of issuing these protective papers to 8,000 Jewish individuals, Lutz issued them to entire family units, ensuring protection for thousands more Jews who faced deportation.
Lutz also placed 76 buildings under Swiss diplomatic protection, where he was able to house thousands of Hungarian Jews who had lost their homes.
Lutz’s efforts marked the largest civilian rescue mission of World War II.
Lutz attended Central Wesleyan College in Warrenton, Missouri, and worked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and St. Louis as a Swiss diplomat.
”Carl Lutz is a hero in the truest sense of the word,” said Blunt. “In the face of unthinkable horrors, Lutz put his own life at risk to facilitate the largest civilian rescue mission of Jews during World War II. I’m proud to introduce this resolution with Senator Casey to honor a remarkable man and ensure his incredible acts of selflessness and bravery are remembered for years to come.”
Companion legislation was introduced in the House by U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.).
