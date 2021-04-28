Nearly $22M awarded for rural water infrastructure in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On April 28, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $21,954,500 in federal funding to help improve water service, quality, access and sanitation in rural communities throughout Illinois.
The funding comes from the Water and Environmental Program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
“Every Illinoisan should have access to clean and safe drinking water. This funding will provide our downstate communities with much-needed resources to improve their water infrastructure and help keep children and families safe from health hazards,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that our state’s rural communities have access to these critical federal investments.”
The following Illinois communities will receive loans and grants through USDA’s Water and Environmental Program:
- Johnston City will receive a $2,577,000 loan to help build a 300,000-gallon elevated pedosphere water tower and replace water meters system-wide. These improvements will alleviate health concerns and will provide safe potable water to approximately 1,813 users.
- Raleigh Water District will receive a $1,146,000 loan and a $325,000 grant, totaling $1,471,000, to help repair the district’s elevated water tank, purchase water and conduct remote master meter readings and chlorine monitoring. This project will serve more than 800 people in the water district in Saline County.
- Sharpsburg, Illinois and its neighboring area water system will receive a $1,205,000 loan and a $240,500 grant, totaling $1,445,500, to extend water service to more residents and improve water quality in May, Mosquito, Mt. Auburn and Stonington townships in Christian County.
- The Village of Ashmore will receive a $100,000 loan to help replace approximately 10,631 linear feet of water main, 51 service meters, 11 fire hydrants to help the village to continue providing safe water to 785 residents in Coles County.
- The Village of Humboldt will receive a $190,000 loan to help build 145 linear feet of 8 inch sewer pipe, clean lagoon cells and rehabilitate the electrical service. This project will help alleviate health and sanitary concerns for 221 users in Coles County.
- The Village of Brownstown will receive a $60,000 loan to help install and replace approximately 21,500 LF of water main, part of which contains asbestos. These improvements would help bring the system back up to IEPA minimum standards and eliminate health and sanitary concerns.
- The Village of Niantic will receive a $100,000 loan to support a two-phase water main replacement project. Funds will be used to replace over 20,000 linear feet of a water main, hydrants and meters.
- The City of Staunton will receive a $3,296,000 loan to help ensure that the surface water running through Gensing Creek remains within a structure capable of handling the flow. This project will eliminate a health and safety hazard.
- The Village of Riverton Inc. will receive a $3,669,000 loan to help construct approximately 7400 linear feet of 10 inch water main and clean, repair and repaint a 200,000-gallon elevated water storage tank, upgrade components at the water treatment plant, replace existing water meters, extend the water main and replace undersized and failing water mains.
- The City of Chrisman will receive a $5,400,000 loan and a $1,928,000 grant, totaling $7,328,000, to help build a new water plant facility and improve the city’s current water and waste treatment plant, including replacing the pump station and adding filtration systems.
- The Village of Rossville will receive a $1,718,000 loan to help build a 1,200-gallon-per-minute pump station and a main to connect the station to the wastewater treatment plant. This project will bring the system up to required safety and health standards and will serve 1,331 people in Vermillion County.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.