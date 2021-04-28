IDPH reports 2,728 new COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,328,454 cases, including 21,891 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
So far, 22,469,213 COVID-19 cases have been conducted in the state.
As of Tuesday night, 2,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night.
