IDPH reports 2,728 new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths. (Source: Twitter: Gov. Eric Holcomb)
By Jessica Ladd | April 28, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 12:09 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,328,454 cases, including 21,891 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

So far, 22,469,213 COVID-19 cases have been conducted in the state.

As of Tuesday night, 2,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night.

