Harris takes on ‘hard work’ in 100 days as vice president

The pandemic sharply limited travel by the president and the vice president, which has had at least one silver lining: Because Harris hasn’t been on the move as much as past vice presidents early on, she’s spent more time with Biden, helping to cement their relationship. The two have had lunch every Friday, and on a typical day may spend four to five hours in meetings together, which ensures that her voice is heard and her fingerprints are left on major policy decisions, aides say. They point to the expansion of the child tax credit and child care funding as examples of her priorities.