Gov. Beshear requests funding for more Ky. counties affected by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear requested funding for 26 more Kentucky counties, including Calloway County, affected by flooding.
This was for flooding February 27-March 14.
The governor asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to conduct damage assessments in the following counties: Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Calloway, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren and Woodford.
“Impacted Kentuckians in these counties are in dire need of individual assistance in the aftermath of this historic flood event that has already totaled more than $72 million in damages,” Governor Beshear said. “We have taken quick action to request more federal funding for more counties impacted to make sure we help affected people and businesses get back to their lives and livelihoods.”
Earlier in March, the governor surveyed flooding damage in Calloway County.
On his tour, Beshear said the aerial from the National Guard helicopter showed how quickly and how much flash flooding hit the area.
As clean-up continued, residents, businesses and local governments were urged to keep a full account of all damages.
Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency.
Following the assessment from FEMA, which will take place in the next several weeks, a determination will be made on each county’s eligibility to participate.
Once a determination is made, the public and media will be notified.
On Friday, April 23, President Joe Biden granted the governor’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth.
That made federal funding available to help individuals and communities in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marion and Powell recover from the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that occurred Feb. 27–March 14.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in those nine designated counties already designated in the Major Disaster Declaration can begin applying for assistance with FEMA by registering online or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
Before applying, please have your social security number, insurance information, damage information, bank information and contact information ready.
You should register with FEMA even if you have insurance.
FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are under-insured, you may receive help after your insurance claim is settled.
Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid even if you registered with another disaster relief organization or a community or church organization.
