First Alert: Storms, heavy rain; flash flood watch issued

(KFVS) - Scattered rain and a few storms are possible this morning.
Widespread storms this afternoon and early evening could be strong to severe.
Hail, damaging winds and very heavy rainfall will be the primary threats.
The Heartland could see 2-4 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts in storms.
This may lead to flash flooding and low lying flooding.
A flash flood watch has been issued Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Afternoon highs will range from the lower 70s north to the lower 80s south.
Showers, with a few storms, will continue again on Thursday.
Friday and into the start of the weekend is looking dry and sunny with highs back into the mid 70s.
Late Sunday into early next week storm chances creep back into the forecast.
