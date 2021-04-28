Fire under investigation in downtown Herrin, Ill.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - An old freight depot building caught fire in downtown Herrin on Wednesday afternoon, April 28.
The building is located at the intersection of 14th Street and Cherry.
The building was vacant at the time of the fire.
According to the mayor, the building was used for miscellaneous storage.
The Herrin Fire Department, Williamson County Fire Protection and the Johnston City Fire Department all responded.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.