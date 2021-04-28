City of Paducah applying for license to allow to-go alcoholic drinks downtown

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is applying for a license to allow to-go alcoholic drinks downtown.
The Paducah City Commission approved applying for the Downtown Entertainment Destination Center.
This state license allows customers to take to-go alcoholic drinks in designated cups from participating businesses to stroll our historic streets, browse the windows of local boutiques and enjoy the riverfront and outdoor events.
The city hopes to receive approval by June.
