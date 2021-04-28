City of Carbondale to name new Chief of Police

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is expected to name their new leader of the Carbondale Police Department on Wednesday, April 28.
The announcement will be made at 9 a.m.
Earlier this month, the city’s Chief of Police Selection Committee selected two finalists for the Chief of Police position.
The 7-person committee recommended Interim Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno and John Franklin.
According to the City of Carbondale, Franklin is a former police chief in Jacksonville, Arkansas and in Dolton, Illinois and also a retired commander from the Chicago Police Department.
The search for Carbondale’s next Chief of Police started on February 23, following the retirement of former Police Chief Jeff Grubbs.
