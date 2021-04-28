Central Academy students visit Governor Parson in Jefferson City

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students from Central Academy’s JAG Program visited Jefferson City on Tuesday.
“There’s people out there that’s willing to help us in school, with our education, and with us becoming adults and doing our careers,” said Janiaa Hall, a senior at Central Academy who is in the JAG Program.
Hall and her classmate, Micah Ledvetter, met some of those people in Jefferson City. They spoke with Governor Mike Parson and the JAG or Jobs for America’s Graduates’ Board of Directors about the program’s impact.
“I learned good communication skills, and I learned to have a positive attitude even when I feel bad,” said Hall.
“The students have grown, each individual student in different ways,” said Robin McKinley, who leads the JAG Program at Central Academy. “Janiaa and Micah, they’ve grown, matured. They have job skills.”
Hall also noticed that growth in herself.
“Last year, I was not wanting to do work. I was just terrible. But now I got into JAG this year. I’m graduating a year early. My attitude is better, and it’s just helped me overall a lot with my grades,” she said.
Both McKinley and Hall said they hope their time in Jefferson City allows more students to benefit from JAG.
“This is what our districts need at a time like now,” said McKinley.
This school year, 60 schools in Missouri are taking part in the JAG Program, including several in southeast Missouri.
