Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation hosts biking event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, with support from Cape Bike & Fitness, will be hosting Bike to Work and School Day on May 7.
The event will be held at the Arena Park tennis courts, and aims at promoting physical activity and bike safety.
There will be breakfast at 6:15 p.m. and the bike rides to work or school start at 6:45 a.m.
Cape Bike & Fitness will be offering free bike tune ups and has donated a bike that will be “raffled” off to a child in need who may not be able to afford a bike.
The raffled will be at Clippard Elementary on May 6.
