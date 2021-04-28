Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center asking mothers to complete survey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is asking mothers in the area to take a survey.
The survey will be used to help determine women and children’s needs in Cape Girardeau County.
State grant money will be used to address problem areas discovered in the survey.
Missouri receives funding from the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Bureau to improve the health of women and children.
This funding is known as the Title V MCH Block Grant.
Funds from this grant are distributed among several programs that target the improvement of the health of women and infants, children and adolescents and children with special health care needs.
For more information, click here.
