CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Call before you dig! April is National Safe Digging Month.
With the weather getting nicer, many are making plans for outdoor home improvement and yard projects.
If you are planting trees, building a deck and patio or building a new fence you are required by law to call 811. That is the national call-before-you-dig phone number.
When you call 811, a local utility company crew will come to your house for free and will mark off any areas you should stay away from.
Crews are looking for natural gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone and cable lines. They will mark these areas with paint or a flag.
Ameren Missouri says every year, more than 40 percent of homeowners will dig without a proper safety plan in place.
If you dig without knowing where certain lines are, you could lose power or cause a gas leak.
Ameren Missouri recommends you call 811 three days before your project begins.
“We do not want you to be hurt in any way or have disruption to your service so it’s always best before you start a digging project to call in those locates, allow us time to come out and paint and flag on the ground to let you know where we’re at, where we’re buried so that way you can be safe when you’re doing your project,” said Ramona Schatzer, public awareness specialist.
For more information about safe digging, visit Call811.com
