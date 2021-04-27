Why he runs: Heartland man to take on Muddy River Marathon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marathon is a word that can elicit so many different feelings, images and even fears.
It is a feat many have completed, and even more have completely thrown out as impossible.
It can be hard to imagine spending months preparing to endure hours on a road, trying to pass the finish line, victorious after making it 26.2 miles.
Both mentally and physically draining, a marathon can teach us so much. Goal setting, perseverance, the list can go on.
Some people want to win, others just want to finish.
For Seth Hudson, running started as a way to stay healthy but it blossomed into so much more.
“It ended up being a reason to raise money for St. Jude,” Hudson said. ”We’ve ended up raising over $30,000 now for St. Jude’s in the last seven years, so it’s been pretty cool.”
Through his connection to the community where he grew up and as a local chiropractor, Hudson said he saw firsthand the impact St. Jude has on the families of the children who go there.
“It was cool seeing the running community gravitate toward them, and take them under their wings and help them raise money,” Hudson said. “St. Jude does such a great job at helping those families with no cost in travel, expenses, while they’re there as well.”
Hudson will spend his Saturday morning running the hills of Cape Girardeau for the Muddy River Marathon. While he is not raising money for this specific run, some proceeds will benefit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.
“Over 700 people already signed up for the first year, which is phenomenal,” Hudson said. “So, it’s gonna raise a lot of money.”
The race starts at Century Casino, just north of downtown Cape Girardeau, and ends near the river wall.
“It’s bringing people into this area to spend money downtown,” Hudson said. “We have a wonderful city and a wonderful downtown that people just, you know, might not have ever experienced.”
