What you need to know April 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 27.
Wake-up temps are mild this morning in the low 60s.
Much like yesterday, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with thin upper-level clouds.
Today’s highs will be a few degrees warmer in the low 80s.
It will also be breezy with southerly winds gusting between 30-35 mph.
thicker clouds will move in tonight, keeping temps in the mid 60s.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the northern half of the the Heartland by Wednesday morning.
Very heavy rain and storms will move in during the afternoon hours.
There is a small chance for severe storms on Wednesday. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail.
Rounds of storms will continue through Thursday.
Flash flooding with the potential of 2-4 inches of rainfall is possible.
Rain will move out of the Heartland late Thursday.
Friday and the weekend is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
- Protests continue in Elizabeth City, North Carolina following the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies.
- Members of the Marion, Illinois community say they will gather outside the high school once again today, calling on the school district to take action after comments were made by a track coach to a 15-year-old student.
- The Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky, over the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home
- University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- Governor Andy Beshear announced the statewide mask mandate will no longer be in effect when Kentuckians are outside at events or venues with 1,000 people or fewer.
- U.S. population growth has slowed to the lowest rate since the Great Depression, the Census Bureau said Monday.
- Three Carbondale Police officers were awarded the Lifesaving Award on Monday for their heroic efforts earlier in April.
- The 2021 Special Olympics of Southeast Missouri will take place Monday, May 3.
- Jim Hirsch, son of KFVS founder Oscar Hirsch, has passed away.
- An Ohio bar owner said he will no longer play NBA games for customers at his establishment until LeBron James is “expelled” from the league.
- The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.
- A student’s profanity-laced Snapchat post has ended up before the Supreme Court in the most significant case on student speech in more than 50 years.
