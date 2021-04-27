Precautionary boil water advisory issued for 2K customers in Cape Girardeau following water main break

Crews responded to a water main break on North Sprigg Street, just south of the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller | April 27, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 9:32 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the entire Southeast Missouri State University Campus and a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the order affects approximately 2,000 customers.

The advisory is due to a water main break on North Sprigg Street on Tuesday morning.

Water pressure was also temporarily reduced.

The city said customers will need to boil their water for at least 48 hours unless tests clear the advisory sooner.

For affected addresses, click here.

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the area shaded in pink in Cape Girardeau due to a water main break. The advisory includes the entire Southeast Missouri State University Campus and a portion of downtown Cape Girardeau. (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)

The water main break was located on N. Sprigg St. between the Rhodes 101 Stop convivence store and Tower Circle.

This is just south of the Show Me Center.

As crews worked to make repairs, both northbound lanes of N. Sprigg St. were used for north and southbound traffic.

Approximately 2,000 customers including nearby homes, businesses, and the campus of Southeast Missouri State University...

