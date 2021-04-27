VFW parade to block KY 94/Main St. in downtown Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars to hold Loyalty Day parade in downtown Murray on Saturday, May 1.
The parade will assemble on South 5th Street.
Starting about 10:30 a.m., it will move westward along KY 94/Main St. to North 10th St. where it will turn and follow North 10th St. to the Veterans Memorial in Chestnut Park.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 94/Main St. will be closed between 5th St. and U.S. 641-Business/12th St. for about one hour.
Drivers can use an alternate route via U.S. 641-Business and other approved state highways.
