SSM Health in Ill. to observe moment of silence for heroes of pandemic, those lost to virus

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health will hold a moment of silence on Monday morning, May 10.
This observance will be during National Hospital and Health Care Week, and will honor the heroes throughout the pandemic, as well as those who have died or lost loved ones to the virus.
“Frontline caregivers, first responders and essential workers in every corner of our community put aside their personal concerns over the past year, rising as true heroes - and businesses and communities stepped up in incredible ways to support them,” said Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, president and CEO of SSM Health. “We simply want to take a moment to lift all those impacted by the pandemic in our thoughts and prayers, joining together in gratitude and remembrance.”
SSM Health invites local government agencies, the business community, friends and neighbors to join in the moment of silence at 10 a.m. on Monday.
