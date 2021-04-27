Southeast Missouri State University hosts 10th annual Power of Women Summit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University geared up for their annual Power of Women Summit on Wednesday, April 28.
Some successful Southeast graduates will speak at the virtual event.
”It takes a while for women and young women to realize these career opportunities are there,” said Dr. Linda Godwin, retired Astronaut and Southeast graduate.
She’s one of the keynote speakers at Wednesday’s Summit.
“I plan to tell my story; I’m going to talk a little bit about my path and how I got there and what I learned and what it was like,” Godwin said.
Godwin worked for NASA for 30 years. For 20 of those years, she was an active astronaut.
She said while she worked to get her PhD in physics at the University of Missouri, NASA began hiring women in the astronaut program for the first time.
“That was a major milestone, It’s continued to evolve,” she said.
Trudy Lee helped organize the Power of Women summit.
Usually, it is held at the Show me Center, but this year its virtual.
“Although we can’t have the same personal connections, we have expanded our connections because people on the coasts are as close as people across the city in some regards,” Lee said.
The money from ticket purchases helps give scholarships to female students.
“We have also tried to use this as an opportunity to connect our students with the community,” Lee said.
“It’s all about networking, it’s all about collaborating, it’s all about bringing women together to empower other women,” she said.
Lee said the virtual event is open to the public and it’s not too late to register.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can click here to sign up.
