New “Go Green for Spring” flavor of Southeast students’ “Hawk Sauce” available

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you got a bottle of the “Hawk Sauce” produced by students at Southeast Missouri State University, there’s a new version available to you now.
The hospitality management program at Southeast has produced 150 bottles of “Go Green for Spring” Hawk Sauce.
This version is made with jalapeno and serrano peppers. The original was Fresno-chili based.
“Based on taste tests conducted by the students, the green sauce was popular,” said Dr. Quantella Noto, associate professor of hospitality management and hospitality management program director. “It was actually Dr. Carlos Vargas’ favorite.”
The original Hawk Sauce was produced as part of a hospitality management class, which required a focus on development, target marketing, differentiation and branding.
Purchasing Hawk Sauce helps to support the hospitality management program.
