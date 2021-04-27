Multiple COVID vaccination clinics to be held in southern Ill.

Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in southern Illinois during the month of May. (Source: WALB)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in southern Illinois during the month of May.

Johnston City Community Health Center will host a vaccination clinic in Johnston City on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Parish Center 1103 Washington Avenue.

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation will hold a vaccination clinic at the Butler High Rise located at 501 North Market Street in Marion on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rea Clinic Christopher will hold a vaccination clinic at there West Christopher location every Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

