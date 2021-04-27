Motorcyclist charged with involuntary manslaughter following crash in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden, Missouri man faces multiple charges following a deadly crash in Butler County on Monday night, April 26.
Multiple emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash at 8:30 p.m. on Route CC at County Road 660.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Derek M. McCoin was traveling eastbound when his Harley Davidson went off the side of the road and hit an embankment.
McCoin and his passenger, 56-year-old Becky S. Paulson of Clarkton, were both thrown from the motorcycle.
Paulson was flown to a Poplar Bluff hospital and died shortly after 11 p.m.
McCoin was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.
According to MSHP, McCoin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter (felony 2), driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, no insurance and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
