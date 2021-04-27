Mo. House endorses gas tax proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri House committee unanimously endorses a proposal to increase the state’s gasoline tax.
The vote sends the measure to the full House, where some Republicans oppose raising taxes.
If approved, Missouri’s gasoline tax would increase 12.5 cents over five years, resulting in a tax of 29.5 cents per gallon.
It would be the first increase since 1996.
