Mo. DHSS to hold 2 vaccination clinics in Butler, Dunklin Counties

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in May.
The first clinic will be held on Wednesday, May 19 in Dunklin County at the Malden Municipal Airport.
The vaccine will be administered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..
The second clinic will take place in Butler County on Friday, May 21
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Poplar Bluff.
Both clinics will be drive-thru only.
Registration is required.
Click here, for more information.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.