Missouri Vaccine Navigator available in Spanish

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A version of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator in now available in Spanish.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced they launched the new version to further assist non-English speaking individuals to register and schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The site will also help individuals view vaccination events throughout the state and remind those who have registered when it is time to schedule for a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
DHSS said additional languages will be offered soon.
All Missourians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals 16 and older.
Those unable to register online can contact the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for help.
Language translation and other services are also available to callers.
