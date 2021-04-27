1,732,791 Kentuckians have received at least 1 dose of vaccine

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,732,791 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Gov. Beshear reported 716 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.
Seven more death audits were released.
To date, 6,476 have died in the state.
The positivity rate is currently at 3.17 percent.
There are 397 people hospitalized.
Of those, 103 are in the ICU and 41 are on a ventilator.
