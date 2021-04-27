Kelso C-7 school to add gym, special education classroom

NEW HAMBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 6, voters passed a no tax increase to borrow $2.1 million to construct a new gymnasium and expand on a special education classroom for the Kelso C-7 School District.
They new gymnasium will also be used not only for sports, but for special classes and events.
“Everybody deserves, every kid in every community deserves a home court,” said Kelso C-7 School Superintendent Kimberly Burger. “Not just to play ball but a home court to host community events so that everybody can come together and celebrate kid’s talents. When they sing, when they graduate, just for our community to come together.”
Burger said the need for a larger special education classroom is also important as the students have roughly doubled in size in the past decade.
“In general, special ed needs their own kind of special place where it goes along with their special needs where they learn uniquely,” Burger said. “Where they have a quiet corner or they need a bigger space to get a little more energy out than what your average classroom student would need.”
Burger is thankful for all the community support as Proposition KIDS passed with a 74.8 percent approval.
“It’s really hard to put into words the excitement you have when your community invests in your school,” Burger said. “It says a lot for their character and their values.”
Burger said they are kicking off the planning phase on Wednesday, a ground breaking this fall and a completion date by fall of 2022.
