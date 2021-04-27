Jonesboro Head Start to close for remainder of school year after confirmed COVID-19 case

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start reports that it has temporarily closed its Jonesboro Head Start Early Learning Center following one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building.
The center will close and begin remote learning starting April 28.
Classes are scheduled to remain closed through the rest of school year.
Families have been notified.
The Head Start learned of the positive case Tuesday afternoon.
According to Head Start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the facility and for health department officials to gain a better understanding of the impact to the center.
Southern Seven Health Department has already begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.