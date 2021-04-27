Investigation into dog set on fire still underway, reward increased to $10.2K

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The reward set for information in an ongoing investigation involving a Mississippi dog that was set on fire has increased to $10,200.
The Tate County Sheriff’s Office is working to find out who set Buddy on fire last week and wrapped an extension cord around his neck.
Buddy has been receiving medical care and has sustained harsh injuries due to the incident. The Tunica Humane Society says he is currently doing better than expected and is on heavy pain medication to keep him comfortable.
The reward is available for anyone who can offer information on the case that can lead to an arrest.
You can contact Detective Lisa Sanders with the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434 with any information you may have.
