Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 2,556 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,556 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 additional deaths on Tuesday, April 27.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,325,726 cases, including 21,858 deaths.
A total of 22,381,515 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 2,180 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 20-26 is 4.1 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 8,942,127 vaccines have been administered in the state as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 105,757 doses. On Monday, 81,152 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
