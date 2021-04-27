I-24 eastbound down to 1 lane in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 will be restricted to one lane in Lyon County for several hours on Tuesday morning, April 27 due to crews cleaning up a crash.
A SEMI rolled over early in the morning near the 49 mile marker.
This is between Eddyville and Cadiz.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the SEMI is behind some guardrail closest to the driving lane.
Traffic will be moved at 8:30 a.m. to the passing lane to allow crews recover the rig and work along the shoulder of I-24.
Drivers are advised to be prepared for slowing and merging traffic.
The lane restriction is expected to last four hours or approximately 12:30 p.m.
