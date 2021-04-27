Heavy rain and possible severe weather expected Wednesday into Wednesday night

Enjoy the windy, but dry hours of today, because things become much more active Wednesday into Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms possible by daybreak on Wednesday, but the more widespread active weather arrives through the second half of the day. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, with hail and damaging winds bein the primary threat. Another threat will be the possibility of flash flooding under the heavy rain. Some areas could pick up more than 3 or 4 inches of rain through the evening hours Wednesday, into Thursday. Dry weather returns Friday and Saturday.